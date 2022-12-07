Patriots' Tyquan Thornton: Need WR ‘More Involved,' Says Coach

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots have not had the best of luck when it comes to drafting wide receivers.

From N’Keal Harry to Aaron Dobson, Taylor Price, Brandon Tate, and Chad Jackson, the history of Bill Belichick drafting wideouts within the first two days of the selection process haven’t been appealing over the last decade-plus.

But there may be a reason for optimism moving forward.

It turns out that Tyquan Thornton, the Patriots' second-round pick in April, has been dealing with more injuries than anyone outside of the Patriots organization realized, wide receivers coach Troy Brown revealed.

“He got banged up early in the spring,” Brown said Monday in a video conference. “He got banged up early in the season, so he missed some time. Tyquan, his development so far over the first year, obviously a bit rocky with the injuries, but he’s coming along just like most of the other rookies in the league.”

It’s been a bumpy ride for the 6-foot-2, 182-pound Thornton since the Patriots chose him with the 50th overall pick, choosing him over George Pickens (52), Alec Pierce (53), and Skyy Moore (54).

Thornton, who was a limited participant in the Patriots’ first spring practice, recovered to enjoy an encouraging training camp. But a broken collarbone suffered during the Patriots’ second preseason game landed him on injured reserve after undergoing surgery. After a six-week recovery, his official NFL debut was not until Week 5 against the Detroit Lions. He scored two touchdowns against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6 but otherwise has been unable to make much of an impact as a first-year player.

“He made his way back, and he’s made some plays for us when he’s given the opportunity to make them,” Brown said. “He’s a pretty talented player. We’ve just got to figure out ways for him to be involved and everyone else to be involved in a good day. And a lot of times, you don’t have to catch a lot of passes to be involved in the game. Just your presence alone could help our team.”

Thornton stands with five catches over the past five games. He stands with 11 targets over that span while totaling 54 yards. As a matter of fact, he had a four-week span in which he only caught one pass and then didn't receive a single target on Thanksgiving night against the Minnesota Vikings. That number increased slightly against the Buffalo Bills to two catches on three targets, but that’s still not the type of production you're looking for from a player with his skill set.

Time will tell whether the rookie wideout will become more of a factor, but in an offense tied for last in red-zone touchdowns, Thornton's explosive element could help open things up for Mac Jones.

His next opportunity will come on the road next Monday night against the Arizona Cardinals.

You can follow Kevin Tame Jr. on Twitter @Kevin_Tame

