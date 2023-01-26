NFL Draft: Patriots Getting Compensatory Picks?

The New England Patriots appear poised to cash in on compensatory picks at the upcoming NFL Draft.

Leave it to the New England Patriots to potentially earn an unexpected win in January ... even if they miss out on the NFL playoffs.

According to projections from Over the Cap, the Patriots are set to gain three picks through compensatory means at the upcoming NFL Draft. That's one below the maximum amount of four, with only the Los Angeles Rams set to earn that crucial quartet.

If the picks come to pass, the Patriots would net extra choices in the fourth, sixth, and seventh rounds as the appropriate compensation for respectively losing J.C. Jackson, Ted Karras, and Brandon Bolden. That would give them 11 picks to work with (their best tally since they likewise had 11 in 2015) as they prepare for a potentially fateful offseason that could bid farewell to several names, be it through free agency or retirements.

Compensatory picks are awarded from the third and seventh rounds of the NFL Draft. There are 32 compensatory picks awarded yearly but they are not equally distributed amongst the teams. A league formula that factors in snap counts, postseason awards, and yearly salary ultimately determines where the selections go, particularly among teams who lost more free agents than gained in the prior offseason. The 2020 Resolution JC-2A also rewards teams that develop minority candidates for head coaching or front office positions and are not counted amongst the standard 32.

Notable compensatory selections from last year's draft include Brian Robinson Jr. (Washington, 3rd, 98th overall), Cobie Durant (LA Rams, 4th, 142nd overall), and Brock Purdy (San Francisco, 7th, 262nd overall).

New England is currently set to choose in the 14th, 47th, 77th, 107th, 117th, 184th, 187th, and 192nd slots at the 2023 NFL Draft, which will be held in Kansas City April 27-29.

