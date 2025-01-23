Patriots Connected to Huge Trade for Star WR
The New England Patriots are expected to be very active during the NFL offseason, as they have a lot of needs and a whole lot of cap space.
The Patriots' most prominent holes are definitely on offense, and perhaps their biggest problem area is at wide receiver.
New England had the worst receiving corps in the league this year, and while the Pats will try to make a push for Tee Higgins in free agency, there is no guarantee that he will join them.
As a result, they may have to peruse the trade market, and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf could represent a potential target.
The Seahawks are rumored to be interesting in trading Metcalf in the coming months, as he is entering the final year of his deal and has fallen behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba in terms of targets.
David Latham of Last Word On Sports feels that the Patriots could comprise a perfect landing spot for the two-time Pro Bowler.
"D.K. Metcalf is a great player, and the Los Angeles Chargers won’t be the only team trying to trade for him. The New England Patriots have a great young quarterback in Drake Maye and a proven head coach in Mike Vrabel, but the rest of the roster needs serious help," Latham wrote. "Pop Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, and Kendrick Bourne are fine depth players, but this team needs a legitimate starting-caliber wide receiver. Metcalf is perfect for the role, and his ability to make plays downfield is a perfect match for Maye’s rocket arm."
Metcalf is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he caught 66 passes for 992 yards and five touchdowns, a relatively disappointing year for the former second-round pick.
Perhaps a change of scenery would be best for Metcalf, who is unquestionably one of the most talented receivers in football.
