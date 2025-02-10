Patriots Connected to Rams' Budding Star
The NFL season is now officially over, so the New England Patriots can start getting down to business determining how they are going to improve heading into 2025.
The Patriots have a whole lot of problem areas up and down their roster, with the most glaring holes coming on the offensive side of the ball.
While New England desperately needs to add some weapons for Drake Maye, it also needs to provide him with some protection up front, which may actually be even more important.
Fortunately, the Pats are loaded with cap room heading into free agency, so they can afford to pick up multiple impact players.
Bleacher Report's Alex Kay has already zeroed in on a few pieces the Patriots should be targeting in the coming months, and on his list was Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Alaric Jackson.
"Although he spent his first two seasons mostly working as a backup, he emerged as a full-time starter in 2023 and has fared extremely well since the promotion," Kay wrote. "Jackson earned a 78.3 grade from Pro Football Focus for his efforts across 893 offensive snaps in 2024, a mark that ranks 18th amongst the 141 tackles to qualify."
Jackson actually signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent back in 2021. He did earn six starts in 2022, playing guard that season, and was so impressive in limited action that he won a starting tackle job the following season.
The 26-year-old isn't a big name, but he is a budding star and fits perfectly into New England's long-term plans.
Jackson is likely to command a rather hefty contract on the open market, but again, the Pats have the financial resources to give him what he wants.
Landing the University of Iowa product would be a great start for the Patriots in free agency.
