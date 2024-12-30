Patriots Could Land Chiefs' Speedy Weapon
The New England Patriots are preparing to enter the NFL offseason, and while they have a plethora of needs up and down the roster, their biggest holes are fairly obvious.
One of those holes is at wide receiver, where the Patriots are incredibly limited.
Fortunately, New England will have plenty of cap room in free agency to address the issue, and Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine has identified a potential target for New England: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown.
"Marquise Brown is one of the few options who isn't over 30. He isn't a No. 1 option, but he's a solid No. 2 who can stretch defenses vertically," Ballentine wrote. "He's just now getting back in action after a shoulder injury cost him most of the season, so he might be forced to sign a team-friendly deal this offseason."
The Chiefs signed Brown to a one-year deal last offseason, and considering that the speedy playmaker missed just about all of 2024, he will almost surely have to sign a similar contract this coming March.
Brown has logged nine catches for 91 yards in two games for Kansas City this year. He had spent the previous couple of seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, with his best campaign in the desert coming in 2022 when he caught 67 passes for 709 yards and three touchdowns.
The 27-year-old began his NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens in 2019 and spent the first three years of his career with the Ravens. He posted a 1,000-yard campaign in Baltimore in 2021 before being dealt to the Cardinals that ensuing offseason.
The Pats will definitely need to add more pieces than just Brown, but the University of Oklahoma product would certainly represent a nice get for the Patriots' aerial attack.
