Patriots Could Sign Another Titans LB
The New England Patriots may have the chance to add another Mike Vrabel protege into the mix ahead of next season.
According to ESPN insider Mike Reiss, the Patriots could soon have a visit in store with former Tennessee Titans linebacker Jack Gibbens, a three-year league veteran who's spent each of those seasons in Tennessee.
"Free agent linebacker Jack Gibbens is considering making a visit to the Patriots this week, according to a league source, which would make sense considering his background with Vrabel," Reiss wrote.
Gibbens started with the Titans in 2022 as an undrafted free agent from Minnesota, working his way from the practice squad onto the main roster, starting 20 games in his three seasons with the team.
During his 2024 campaign in Tennessee, Gibbens appeared in 10 games to post 44 combined tackles, two TFLs, and half a sack.
Considering his existing chemistry with new Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, his potential addition to the New England defense could fit the trend of former Titans linebackers entering the mix for this roster.
First, it was Harold Landry III, then Robert Spillane –– Gibbens may just be the next one in line depending on how his visit to Foxboro transpires.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!