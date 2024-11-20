Patriots Could Take Full Advantage of Jets Downfall
The New England Patriots will have a major need at the wide receiver position heading into the NFL offseason this year. With Drake Maye having superstar potential, the Patriots need to bring in a legitimate No. 1 target for him.
Some have connected New England to a free agent option like Tee Higgins or Amari Cooper. While that is a definite possibility, there is also a chance that the Patriots will explore the trade market.
Ja'Marr Chase is a name that has come up, but that's a very unlikely option. Another name could end up being available.
Following the New York Jets' decision to fire Joe Douglas, it seems very plausible that they are about to head into a rebuild. A ton of speculation is already rising that Aaron Rodgers will leave the Jets. If that does end up being the case, Davante Adams could become available.
Should Adams end up being placed on the trade block, New England should take a long look at trading for him.
At 31 years old, Adams still has a few years of playing at an elite level. He could come in and immediately take the Patriots' offense to the next level. Adams might also have interest in playing with a dynamic young quarterback like Maye.
Over the last couple of years, Adams has been dealing with a ton of frustration. His trade to New York was supposed to be a freeing experience for him, but it has just led to even more losing.
During the 2024 NFL season thus far, Adams has racked up 44 receptions for 487 yards and two touchdowns. His reunion with Rodgers has been nothing short of a disaster.
If New England could land Adams for a second or third-round draft pick, they should pull the trigger without question.
Acquiring Adams would come with a couple more years of contract control. However, the last two years of his deal are non-guaranteed. If things don't work, the Patriots could find it easy to move him again and ship him elsewhere.
That being said, this is exactly the kind of impact addition that New England should be targeting.
Bringing in Adams would give Maye a much better opportunity for success. He would bring legitimate superstar potential to the offense and would also help the young wide receivers on the roster grow and improve.
Pulling off a trade with a division rival is easier said than done, but it's an option that the Patriots should explore.
