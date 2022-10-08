Skip to main content

Patriots vs. Lions Week 5: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Tickets

The Patriots host the Detroit Lions in a matchup between two teams hoping to find just their second win of the season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The New England Patriots host the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, in a matchup between two teams hoping for their second win of the season.

The Patriots are coming off a disappointing 27-24 overtime road loss to the Green Bay Packers. Rookie Bailey Zappe got the start for injured quarterbacks Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer and threw for 99 yards on 10-of-15 passing in the loss.

With Jones still recovering and Hoyer on injured reserve, the starting signal-caller will be a game-time decision.

The Lions are still carrying the disappointment of a 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, but carry the NFL's No. 1 overall offense in total yards into Gillette Stadium. 

Detroit also boasts the No. 1 scoring offense in the league, so the Patriots' defense will have its work cut out for it. 

Fourth-round pick Jack Jones had the game of his young career last week, hauling in a 40-yard Pick-Six and a forced fumble and fumble recovery. He'll need a similar game against the Lions to stop Lions quarterback Jared Goff and that potent offense.

Meanwhile, the AFC East has the eye of bet-makers and ticket-sellers, in part because of the long-term uncertainty regarding Tua’s availability in Miami, which has led to a 34-percent drop in Dolphins Super Bowl ticket reservation prices on SI Tickets.

WHAT: New England Patriots (1-2) vs. Green Bay Packers (2-1)

WHERE: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin (81,441)

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, 4:25 p.m. ET

Scroll to Continue

Read More

TELEVISION: WBZ-TV, CBS 4 / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: 98.5 FM The Sports Hub

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: New England Patriots +9.5 (-110), Green Bay Packers -9.5 (-110)

TOTAL: 40.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Patriots +350, Packers -450

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

In This Article (2)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

CE7A6F90-7CBC-446E-BCDC-93A9D037433A
News

Patriots vs. Lions GAMEDAY Preview: Sluggish Start Stops?

By Bri Amaranthus
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) winds up to pass as quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) looks on during an NFL football practice, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022
News

Patriots-Lions Injury Report Breakdown: Mac Jones, Jonnu Smith Status?

By Mike D'Abate
65408FB0-7A8E-4BD0-A90E-DC625DD79B05
News

Patriots Rookie QB Bailey Zappe Named Starter vs. Lions

By Mike D'Abate
C64AFD21-D5B2-41BB-9CFB-BDD03B82A44D
News

Bill Belichick Clarifies Patriots Offense/Starting QB: 'I'm Responsible'

By Mike D'Abate
Snip20221007_18
News

Fan Sues Patriots: 'Priceless' Tom Brady Flag Damaged?

By Geoff Magliocchetti
Snip20221007_16
News

Can Patriots Tame Lions? Why They Win

By Geoff Magliocchetti
FD903176-D99D-41E0-8DB3-DE054770DC68
News

Patriots QB Brian Hoyer Roster Move; Who Starts Sunday?

By Mike D'Abate
222222222
News

Patriots BREAKING: QB Brian Hoyer to IR; Rookie Bailey Zappe 'Comfortable' as Week 5 Starter?

By Kevin Tame, Jr.