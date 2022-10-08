The New England Patriots host the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, in a matchup between two teams hoping for their second win of the season.

The Patriots are coming off a disappointing 27-24 overtime road loss to the Green Bay Packers. Rookie Bailey Zappe got the start for injured quarterbacks Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer and threw for 99 yards on 10-of-15 passing in the loss.

With Jones still recovering and Hoyer on injured reserve, the starting signal-caller will be a game-time decision.

The Lions are still carrying the disappointment of a 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, but carry the NFL's No. 1 overall offense in total yards into Gillette Stadium.

Detroit also boasts the No. 1 scoring offense in the league, so the Patriots' defense will have its work cut out for it.

Fourth-round pick Jack Jones had the game of his young career last week, hauling in a 40-yard Pick-Six and a forced fumble and fumble recovery. He'll need a similar game against the Lions to stop Lions quarterback Jared Goff and that potent offense.

Meanwhile, the AFC East has the eye of bet-makers and ticket-sellers, in part because of the long-term uncertainty regarding Tua’s availability in Miami, which has led to a 34-percent drop in Dolphins Super Bowl ticket reservation prices on SI Tickets.

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: New England Patriots +9.5 (-110), Green Bay Packers -9.5 (-110)

TOTAL: 40.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Patriots +350, Packers -450

