Patriots Dodging Browns QB Deshaun Watson, Preparing for Former Teammate Jacoby Brissett

FOXBOROUGH — The New England Patriots drafted quarterback Jacoby Brissett with the 91st overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Granted he didn’t stay in New England very long, but he did start two games in 2016 while Tom Brady served his four-game suspension for allegedly deflating footballs. Brissett went 1-1, leading a shutout victory over the Houston Texans and then getting blanked by the Buffalo Bills a week later.

The Patriots ultimately traded Brissett to the Indianapolis Colts in 2017 for wide receiver Phillip Dorsett.

Brissett, who turns 30 in December, is currently starting for the Browns while Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game punishment for sexual misconduct. In between, he started 30 games in Indianapolis because Andrew Luck suddenly retired and five more games in Miami when Tua Tagovailoa was injured last year.

This season, Brissett has thrown for 1,060 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also adds some value with his legs being able to run away from defenders and pick up first downs.

Despite this being Brissett's seventh NFL season, the veteran quarterback has had minimal opportunities to play against the Patriots. In fact, his only real memory came from his days with the Dolphins last season.

“I got a quarterback sneak against them one time," Brissett joked Wednesday. "That’s about it.”

Three-time Super Bowl Champion, Devin McCourty, has stayed in contact through all of Brissett’s many stops around the NFL.

“I’ve kept up with him. I’ve talked with him a good amount,” McCourty said on Wednesday.

McCourty recalled 2016 when Brady was out and backup Jimmy Garoppolo got injured.

“Suddenly it’s Thursday Night Football and you’re a starting quarterback,” McCourty said. “He understands how to take advantage of opportunities. That’s why he’ll be a player in this league for a long time.

“He’s a hard worker. He hung onto every word. He’s tough. Just to see him having some success and getting another opportunity to go lead a football team has been cool to see.”

He explained why he expects Brissett to be a challenge on Sunday while joking about his athleticism.

“We’ll have our work cut out. Strong arm,” McCourty said. “One of the biggest things is he’s not a great athlete even though he’ll tell you he’s a great basketball player. He does a great job of not getting sacked, breaking tackles, being elusive.”

You can follow Kevin Tame Jr. on Twitter @Kevin_Tame

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here