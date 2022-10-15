Skip to main content

Patriots Dodging Browns QB Deshaun Watson, Preparing for Former Teammate Jacoby Brissett

Former New England Patriots-turned-Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett will see a handful of familiar faces when he takes the field Sunday.

FOXBOROUGH — The New England Patriots drafted quarterback Jacoby Brissett with the 91st overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Granted he didn’t stay in New England very long, but he did start two games in 2016 while Tom Brady served his four-game suspension for allegedly deflating footballs. Brissett went 1-1, leading a shutout victory over the Houston Texans and then getting blanked by the Buffalo Bills a week later.

The Patriots ultimately traded Brissett to the Indianapolis Colts in 2017 for wide receiver Phillip Dorsett.

Brissett, who turns 30 in December, is currently starting for the Browns while Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game punishment for sexual misconduct. In between, he started 30 games in Indianapolis because Andrew Luck suddenly retired and five more games in Miami when Tua Tagovailoa was injured last year.

This season, Brissett has thrown for 1,060 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also adds some value with his legs being able to run away from defenders and pick up first downs.

Despite this being Brissett's seventh NFL season, the veteran quarterback has had minimal opportunities to play against the Patriots. In fact, his only real memory came from his days with the Dolphins last season.

“I got a quarterback sneak against them one time," Brissett joked Wednesday. "That’s about it.”

Three-time Super Bowl Champion, Devin McCourty, has stayed in contact through all of Brissett’s many stops around the NFL.

“I’ve kept up with him. I’ve talked with him a good amount,” McCourty said on Wednesday.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

McCourty recalled 2016 when Brady was out and backup Jimmy Garoppolo got injured.

“Suddenly it’s Thursday Night Football and you’re a starting quarterback,” McCourty said. “He understands how to take advantage of opportunities. That’s why he’ll be a player in this league for a long time.

“He’s a hard worker. He hung onto every word. He’s tough. Just to see him having some success and getting another opportunity to go lead a football team has been cool to see.”

He explained why he expects Brissett to be a challenge on Sunday while joking about his athleticism.

“We’ll have our work cut out. Strong arm,” McCourty said. “One of the biggest things is he’s not a great athlete even though he’ll tell you he’s a great basketball player. He does a great job of not getting sacked, breaking tackles, being elusive.”

You can follow Kevin Tame Jr. on Twitter @Kevin_Tame

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

In This Article (2)

New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

Patriots-news-Robert-Kraft_s-Kickoff-and-a-Touchdown-Party-in-New-York-turns-out-to-be-his-wedding
News

Robert Kraft Surprise Wedding: Tom Brady, Randy Moss & Elton John Celebrate with Patriots Owner

By Mike Fisher
Patriots RB Damien Harris (37) takes the handoff from QB Mac Jones (10)
News

Patriots-Browns Injury Report: Mac Jones, Damien Harris, Josh Uche Updates

By Mike D'Abate
Patriots - Chubb
News

Why They Win: How Do Patriots Conquer Cleveland?

By Geoff Magliocchetti
5F6AAA9C-DD87-40E1-934D-D471EF04202C
News

Patriots Bill Belichick Updates Mac Jones: 'Good Improvement' Enough to Play Sunday?

By Mike D'Abate
Aug 6, 2022; Canton, OH, USA; Richard Seymour with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his bust during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 enshrinement ceremony at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
News

Patriots Reveal Richard Seymour Hall of Fame Plans

By Mike D'Abate
Pierre Strong Jr Pic
News

Patriots Running Game Getting Rookie Reinforcements vs. Browns

By Kevin Tame, Jr.
Robert Kraft
News

Patriots Owner Robert Kraft: Donation Over 'Dirt'

By Richie Whitt
Patriots QB Mac Jones
News

Patriots-Browns Injury Report: Mac Jones, Damien Harris Improving Enough to Play?

By Mike D'Abate