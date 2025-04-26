Patriots Draft Missouri OT In Seventh Round
The New England Patriots spent their first round pick on an offensive tackle when they took LSU left tackle Will Campbell with the fourth overall pick. It turns out they weren't done taking offensive linemen, as they took Georgia center Jared Wilson in the third round. Now, they are adding one more big man up front in the seventh round.
The Patriots drafted Missouri offensive tackle Marcus Bryant in the seventh round of the NFL Draft. He spent one year in Missouri, starting all 13 games at left tackle. While the Patriots already took Campbell at left tackle, Bryant is someone who could be their swing tackle, as Morgan Moses will be the starting right tackle.
The Patriots have had one of the better drafts across the NFL. They added multiple skill position players in the form of TreVeyon Henderson and Kyle Williams on Day Two, giving Drake Maye more targets and safety blankets to turn to. Compared to a season ago, after free agency and the draft, the Patriots look poised to be a team that makes a run at the AFC playoffs after missing out on the postseason in each of the last two seasons. It certainly looks like the Mike Vrabel era will begin with a bang.
