Patriots Plan: Where New England Picks in 2023 NFL Draft
Reluctantly forging Into an unsettled offseason on the heels of missing the NFL Playoffs for the second time in three years, the New England Patriots can take comfort that help is on the way.
To the victors, go the spoils. To the losers, come the better draft picks.
The "reward" for the Pats' disappointing 8-9 season will be their highest draft pick in more than a decade. In the NFL Draft on April 27 in Kansas City, they will select 14th in the first round. It will be their best - i.e. worst - position since drafting linebacker Jerod Mayo 10th overall in 2008. Since then they haven't drafted higher than 15th.
In coach Bill Belichick's 23 seasons, the Pats have only made two selections higher than No. 14: defensive lineman Ty Warren at 13th overall in 2003, and Hall-of-Fame defensive lineman Richard Seymour at No. 6 in 2001.
The Patriots, as usual, will have plenty of draft capital. They currently have eight picks over seven rounds, including five in Rounds 4-6. In addition to No. 14 overall, New England owns:
Round 2: 46th
Round 3: 76th
Round 4: 104th
Round 4: 114th
Round 6: 170th
Round 6: 173rd
Round 6: 178th
The Patriots already know their opponents in 2023, but there are major questions this offseason surrounding offensive coordinator, free agency, the regression of quarterback Mac Jones and even Belichick's leadership slippage.
Their draft needs include receiver, offensive tackle and linebacker.
The Top 18 picks (non-playoff teams) in the 2023 NFL Draft:
1. Chicago
2. Houston
3. Arizona
4. Indianapolis
5. Seattle (via Denver)
6. Detroit (via Los Angeles Rams)
7. Las Vegas
8. Atlanta
9. Carolina
10. Philadelphia (via New Orleans)
11. Tennessee
12. Houston (via Cleveland)
13. N.Y. Jets
14. New England
15. Green Bay
16. Washington
17. Pittsburgh
18. Detroit
