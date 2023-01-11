Patriots Plan: Where New England Picks in 2023 NFL Draft

Typical of Bill Belichick, the Pats will have lots of ammunition - eight total picks - in April's draft.

Reluctantly forging Into an unsettled offseason on the heels of missing the NFL Playoffs for the second time in three years, the New England Patriots can take comfort that help is on the way.

To the victors, go the spoils. To the losers, come the better draft picks.

The "reward" for the Pats' disappointing 8-9 season will be their highest draft pick in more than a decade. In the NFL Draft on April 27 in Kansas City, they will select 14th in the first round. It will be their best - i.e. worst - position since drafting linebacker Jerod Mayo 10th overall in 2008. Since then they haven't drafted higher than 15th.

In coach Bill Belichick's 23 seasons, the Pats have only made two selections higher than No. 14: defensive lineman Ty Warren at 13th overall in 2003, and Hall-of-Fame defensive lineman Richard Seymour at No. 6 in 2001.



The Patriots, as usual, will have plenty of draft capital. They currently have eight picks over seven rounds, including five in Rounds 4-6. In addition to No. 14 overall, New England owns:

Round 2: 46th

Round 3: 76th

Round 4: 104th

Round 4: 114th

Round 6: 170th

Round 6: 173rd

Round 6: 178th

The Patriots already know their opponents in 2023, but there are major questions this offseason surrounding offensive coordinator, free agency, the regression of quarterback Mac Jones and even Belichick's leadership slippage.

Their draft needs include receiver, offensive tackle and linebacker.

The Top 18 picks (non-playoff teams) in the 2023 NFL Draft:

1. Chicago

2. Houston

3. Arizona

4. Indianapolis

5. Seattle (via Denver)

6. Detroit (via Los Angeles Rams)

7. Las Vegas

8. Atlanta

9. Carolina

10. Philadelphia (via New Orleans)

11. Tennessee

12. Houston (via Cleveland)

13. N.Y. Jets

14. New England

15. Green Bay

16. Washington

17. Pittsburgh

18. Detroit

Follow Richie Whitt on Twitter

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here.