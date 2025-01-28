Patriots’ Drake Maye Makes First Pro Bowl
The New England Patriots are getting some more Pro Bowl representation during this year's games.
According to a team release, Patriots rookie Drake Maye has been selected to his first Pro Bowl.
Upon his selection, Maye will join special teamer Brenden Schooler as the two Pro Bowl representatives for New England in Orlando.
Maye enters the fold as an AFC reserve at quarterback, replacing Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen after sustaining a wrist injury during his conference championship matchup. The last time a Patriots quarterback received Pro Bowl honors was none other than Mac Jones during his rookie season in 2021.
Maye produced a strong showing during his first year under center. In 13 games, he posted 2,276 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions on a 66.6% completion rate. While the wins didn't quite pile up on the board, his potential to be this team's future franchise quarterback became apparent, and as a result, he got his first-ever Pro Bowl nod.
While Maye won't appear in a classic Pro Bowl game between the AFC and NFC, he'll have a chance to compete in several events across the weekend, like the Thursday Skills Showdown, and the Sunday Pro Bowl Games Championship.
Fans can get a look at the Patriots' signal caller in the Pro Bowl Games this weekend in Orlando when the festivities kick off on Thursday, January 30th.
