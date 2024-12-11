Patriots' Drake Maye Receives Shockingly Good Outlook
When the New England Patriots drafted Drake Maye with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, they felt that he had superstar potential. Already in his rookie season, he has proven them right.
Maye has shown off elite arm talent, leadership beyond his years, and an incredibly high football IQ. He had done those things despite not having a great supporting cast around him.
Not only has he been proving himself to the Patriots, he has made the national media take notice as well.
Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky recently spoke out with a shockingly good outlook for Maye. He thinks he could end up reaching the heights of names like Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford, and Joe Burrow.
During a recent appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show," Orlovsky unveiled his massive take about the New England rookie.
“Projecting who I think will be the best going forward — I think Drake Maye has the chance to be the most jaw-dropping, kind of the stuff we saw from Josh Allen and Matthew Stafford this past Sunday type of stuff. The stuff we’ve seen from Joe Burrow,” Orlovsky said.
Orlovsky did mention that some of Maye's potential relies upon the Patriots' ability to build the right roster around him. The young signal caller needs a better offensive line and more weapons to throw to.
“A little bit of that is gonna be dependent on what they do around him," Orlovsky stated. "I was the person who said Drake Maye shouldn’t play meaningful games this year because that offensive line is not good. I was very cautious of them putting him out there when they did.”
Simply being talked about in the same sentence as those quarterbacks who were mentioned is massive praise for Maye.
Throughout his rookie season so far, Maye has made eight starts. One of those games was cut short due to a concussion that he suffered.
He has completed 67.2 percent of his pass attempts for 1,696 yards, 11 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Maye has also shown of his dual-threat ability with 345 yards and a touchdown on just 38 carries.
At just 22 years old, Maye has a ton of room to grow. To say that he has exceeded expectations for his rookie year would be a massive understatement.
It will be interesting to follow along with Maye and watch his development over the next few years. New England might just have themselves a superstar quarterback within the next year or two.
