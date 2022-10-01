Patriots Make Roster Moves Prior to Packers Matchup

FOXBORO — While some teams may turn to a ‘hired gun’ when in need of additional protection on the football field, the New England Patriots have re-enlisted the services of a ‘Cannon.’

Just three weeks after signing with the team’s practice squad, offensive lineman Marcus Cannon has been elevated to the Patriots' game day roster for Sunday’s Week 4 matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

Cannon will likely be called upon to take on a reserve role along the offensive line, as swing tackle Yodny Cajuste was placed on injured reserve with a thumb injury. Cajuste had already been downgraded to out for this game via the team’s final injury and practice and participation report issued on Friday.

Cannon, having previously overcome non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, previously played nine seasons with the Patriots. The Pats drafted him in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He appeared in 115 games with 69 starts over nine seasons, serving as the team’s right tackle from 2016 through 2019. His best season came in 2016, when he started 15 games, earned second-team All-Pro honors and helped the Patriots win Super Bowl LI. The 34-year-old was traded to the Houston Texans prior to the start of the 2021 season, where he played four games before being placed on injured reserve (IR) with a back injury.

For Cajuste, his placement on IR ensures that he will miss at least four games before being eligible to return. Though injuries also limited his time on the field during his first three seasons, the West Virginia product parlayed a strong showing during training camp and preseason into a spot on the 2022 roster.At his best, Cajuste possesses the quickness to get into position, with sufficient strength to wall-off defenders in the running game. Ultimately, his size and experience earned him the chance to provide further depth as the Pats’ primary reserve swing tackle. However, with New England’s starting unit predominately going the distance throughout their first three games this season, Cajuste has logged only 10 offensive snaps, along with an additional nine on special teams.

In addition to Cajuste, starting quarterback Mac Jones and top wideout Jakobi Meyers have also been ruled out for Week 4.

Kickoff for the Patriots and Packers is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field.

