Patriots Could Emerge As Top Myles Garrett Trade Suitor
The New England Patriots might have a new top-tier trade target to consider pursuing this offseason.
Myles Garrett has officially requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns. He announced his trade request in a statement.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared the statement on X.
Heading into the offseason, the Patriots badly need a better pass rush. Could they consider getting aggressive and trying to pull off a blockbuster trade for Garrett?
In his statement, Garrett made it clear that the trade request was due to his desire to win a Super Bowl. That could be the only issue for New England trying to acquire him.
Could the Patriots convince Garrett that they can compete for a championship soon? There are reasons to believe that New England could be on a quick path to getting back into contention.
Mike Vrabel has taken over as head coach and Drake Maye showed signs of superstar potential. The Patriots have the most cap space in the NFL heading into the offseason and great draft capital. With the right moves, New England could take a huge leap forward in 2025.
Adding a defensive threat like Garrett would help them take that kind of a jump.
During the 2024 NFL season with the Browns, Garrett ended up playing in 17 games. He racked up 47 total tackles to go along with 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a defended pass.
His presence alone could be the defensive fix that the Patriots need. They could double down and bring in a linebacker or a cornerback as well, but Garrett would take the defense to a completely different level.
Is trading for Garrett a likely scenario for New England? Probably not, but they hold the No. 4 overall pick and could very well ship that out to Cleveland for Garrett. From a trade asset perspective, the Patriots could be towards the top of the list in terms of suitors.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see where Garrett ends up going this offseason. It's possible that the Browns could refuse to trade him, but that could lead to an ugly situation.
Assuming he is made available, New England should place a call and see if they could get something done for him.
