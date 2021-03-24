Report: White Expected to Re-Sign

The New England Patriots reportedly are close to deal to keep running back James White

The New England Patriots significantly improved their roster by adding several veterans from other teams, but they've also managed to retain some key players.

After re-signing starting center David Andrews, the team is on the verge of re-signing unrestricted free agent running back James White, according to ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler.

A fourth-round pick in the 2014 NFL draft, White has been a key contributor for the Patriots offense for the past several seasons.

White has averaged almost 65 catches in the past five seasons, with a high of 87 in 2018 and 72 the next year.

In 2020, White had 49 receptions for 375 yards and one touchdown, along with 121 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 35 attempts.

White's return would keep intact the Patriots running back nucleus from 2020 that also includes Sony Michel, Damien Harris and Brandon Bolden.

Running back Rex Burkhead is one of nine Patriots unrestricted free agents still looking for a 2021 team, along with CB Jason McCourty, DT Lawrence Guy, G Jermaine Eluemunor, Edge defender John Simon, WR Damiere Byrd, Edge defender Shilique Calhoun, QB Brian Hoyer and G James Ferentz.

Other Patriots players who re-signed with the team this offseason are QB Cam Newton, S Cody Davis, CB Justin Bethel, K Nick Folk, DT Carl Davis, G Marcus Martin, edge defender Deatrich Wise and FB Jakob Johnson.