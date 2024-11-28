Patriots Facing Major Concern with WR Injury
The New England Patriots are set to take on the Indianapolis Colts at home on Sunday in Week 13 NFL action.
Coming into this game, the Patriots hold a 3-9 record and appear to be headed towards a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Right now, if the season ended today, New England would hold the No. 4 overall pick.
Losing is not the worst thing in the world. Being able to move up and potentially get the No. 1 overall pick would be huge for the future. Travis Hunter would be the likely selection and the Patriots would have their No. 1 wide receiver of the future to pair with current rookie franchise quarterback Drake Maye.
That being said, New England is heading into this week's game with a major concern due to an injury being dealt with by one of their top wide receivers.
On Wednesday, the Patriots released their injury reprot for the game against the Colts. Unfortunately, wideout DeMario Douglas was placed on the report with an ankle injury.
Douglas has been one of the best wide receivers on the field for New England this season. Having to play without him would be a big blow to the offense.
So far this season, the second-year wide receiver has played in all 12 games. He has caught 48 passes for 477 yards and a touchdown in those appearances.
At 23 years old, Douglas is currently No. 2 on the team in receiving and is No. 1 when it comes to the wide receiver position.
Hopefully, the talented playmaker will be able to bounce back from his ailment quickly. There have been no reports about his likely status for Week 13 against Indianapolis, but simply having him on the report is a concern.
Obviously, this is a fluid situation. More details are sure to come out as the week continues forward.
