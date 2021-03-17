Smith Psyched About Working With Henry

New England Patriots newcomer Jonnu Smith is excited to see what the offense can do with two prolific tight ends

The New England Patriots addressed the tight end position in a major way in free agency, and one of their two main acquisitions at that spot can't wait to see how it's going to work out.

Jonnu Smith, who was first to come aboard when he agreed to terms with the Patriots on Monday, appeared on NFL Network on Wednesday to talk about joining fellow free agent Hunter Henry in New England.

“I've seen the success that they had in two-tight end sets years ago, and it shows know how creative they can be," Smith said. "Me and Hunter, I'm competitor and I’m sure he’s a hell of a competitor as well, so just being able to go in there and try to outwork each other is only going to make us better.

"I'm looking forward to it. I’m just excited for the opportunity to get to it. A lot of teams don't lean on two-tight end sets the way the Patriots do and that’s what they’ve been known for doing the past couple of years, so we want to get this thing going.”

Smith was asked what he would tell fans about himself.

"They're definitely getting the hardest worker that ever came through Gillette Stadium," Smith said. "They're getting a helluva worker, and as far as on the field I just feel like I'm the most versatile tight end in this league."

Patriots coach Bill Belichick had something else on Smith's scouting report before New England faced Smith's previous team, the Tennessee Titans, in the 2019 playoffs.

“He’s just a really good tight end," Belichick said. "He can do a lot of things. Blocks well, runs well, he’s a good receiver. Played him at tailback. Looked pretty good back there. He’s a very athletic player, hard to tackle, catches the ball well, great after the catch, probably best in the league. I can’t imagine anybody better after the catch.

"He looks like a tight end to me — and a good one.”