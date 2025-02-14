Patriots Top Free Agent Target Drops Cryptic Message
The New England Patriots are hoping to make a big splash in NFL free agency, and their top target is no secret: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
Higgins is viewed as the top receiver hitting the open market, and with the Patriots in desperate need of a No. 1 pass-catcher, Higgins seems like a natural fit.
There has been some concern, however, as to whether or not the 26-year-old would actually leave the Bengals and if he considers New England a legitimate landing spot.
While we won't know for sure until next month, Higgins did provide some hope to Pats fans with a rather cryptic message in an Instagram post.
"Priorities are rare, options are everywhere," Higgins posted.
So perhaps the star wide out is not so dead set on remaining in Cincinnati after all? Or maybe the Bengals simply won't be able to afford him?
Cincinnati is already paying Joe Burrow massive money, and it has to lock up fellow wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, as well. Then, there is the whole contract situation with defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who is an integral piece for the Bengals.
Here's the thing, though: Cincinnati can slap a franchise tag on Higgins starting Feb. 18. It will have until March 4 to decide whether or not it wants to tag the Clemson product for a second consecutive year, and it it does, the Patriots can wave goodbye to their Higgins dreams.
But if not? New England may have a serious chance of bagging Higgins, especially considering that it has more cap space than any other team in football.
Higgins is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he caught 73 passes for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games. He posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2021 and 2022.
