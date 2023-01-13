FTX Fumble: Patriots Legends Among Failed Crypto Company’s Biggest Shareholders

Tom Brady owned over 1.1 million shares in the failed crypto exchange FTX, which are now worthless.

Let’s be honest, over the course of 22 years it was not very often that former New England Patriots icon Tom Brady suffered a loss.

With 251 career regular season wins and six Super Bowl rings, failure was rare.

Did you notice the keyword ‘was’? Brady has taken a reasonable amount of losses in this stretch of 2022-23.

First, he had his retirement leaked. Then he denied hanging up his cleats just to ultimately retire. Then the un-retirement reportedly caused issues in his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bundchen that led to a divorce. And, finally, Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished with his worst record ever at 8-9.

Nothing else could go wrong. Right?

Well, Brady and Patriots owner Robert Kraft are among a list of FTX equity owners who are set to see their investments in the cryptocurrency firm be completely wiped out in bankruptcy proceedings.

How large of a stake?

The documents show that Brady, who served as a brand ambassador for FTX, owned just over 1.1 million in common shares alongside his ex-wife [Gisele] Bundchen, who had just under 700,000 common shares. The future Hall of Famer was so involved, he even took part in a commercial for the company.

Meanwhile, Kraft had owned 110,000 Series B preferred shares of FTX Trading through his KPC Venture Capital firm, as well as 479,000 common shares and about 44,000 Series A preferred shares of West Realm Shires, the company that controls FTX's U.S. exchange.

Those investments into FTX are set to become virtually worthless, which is not uncommon for equity investors in bankruptcy proceedings. Prior to its collapse in November 2022, FTX had been valued at approximately $32 billion at its peak.

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, who has been accused of defrauding customers out of millions of dollars worth of digital assets, faces eight counts of fraud, money laundering, and other financial crimes. Last week, Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty to charges by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

In the meantime, Bill Belichick, who is not connected to FTX, is busy trying to hire a new offensive coordinator as well as keep Jerod Mayo long-term.

And on a football note for Brady, he and the Bucs did make the playoffs, and they will host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night of Super Wild Card Weekend.

