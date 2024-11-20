Patriots Get Massive Boost in Critical Area
The New England Patriots have been hampered with debilitating offensive line issues all season long, and while a lack of talent is the biggest reason, injuries have also been a problem.
For example, Cole Strange has been sidelined for the entire year due to a torn patellar tendon he suffered last December.
But now, the former first-round pick is ready to return.
Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo announced that Strange returned to practice on Wednesday, which is a major step in the right direction.
“Cole Strange will return to practice today, which is exciting,” Mayo told reporters, via the Patriots' YouTube account.
It has certainly been a long road for Strange, who is probably New England's best offensive lineman.
“It’s not just about him getting back out there, but understanding the journey he has taken to even get to this point," Mayo said. "It takes time going through rehab and all those things. It’s been a long time for Cole, but again we’re excited to have him out there.”
Strange broke into the NFL in 2022 and started all 17 games at left guard right off the bat. While he wasn't a star or a Pro Bowler, he did a fine job holding down the fort.
The 26-year-old then made 10 starts last season before going down with the injury.
Strange still does not have an exact timetable for his return to the field.
“We've just got to take it day-by-day,” Mayo said. “It’ll be his first time out there, so we’re just going to take it one day at a time.”
The Patriots have until Week 15 to activate Strange from the injured reserve list, so hopefully, he can get back into live game action relatively soon.
New England is in desperate need of help in the trenches, especially with rookie quarterback Drake Maye taking snaps.
