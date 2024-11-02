Patriots Get Massive Update on Drake Maye Concussion
Heading into this week's game, the New England Patriots had been hoping that rookie quarterback Drake Maye would be able to play against the Tennessee Titans.
Maye has been trying to work his way back after suffering a concussion last week. Now, the Patriots have a final answer about Maye's status.
According to a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Maye has cleared concussion protocol and will be the team's starting quarterback this week.
Getting Maye back on the field will make the New England offense much more dangerous. He has shown signs of being a superstar already to begin his NFL career.
So far this season, Maye has completed 63.1 percent of his pass attempts for 564 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. He has also been a threat on the ground, picking up 114 yards and a touchdown.
At 22-years-old, Maye has already proven the Patriots right for drafting him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.
Maye has a very favorable matchup ahead of him this week. The Titans are fresh off of giving up 52 points to the Detroit Lions last Sunday. New England has a chance for a big-time offensive breakout game.
Hopefully, Maye will be able to pick up where he left off before the injury. He has been playing with a high level of confidence, some swagger and a whole lot of leadership.
Even as a rookie, Maye has been exactly what the doctor ordered for a Patriots franchise that has been desperately needing a leader.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how New England and Maye look this weekend. They are coming off of a huge upset win over the New York Jets last week. Ideally, they'll be able to pick up a second-straight win this week.
