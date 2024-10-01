Patriots Get Good and Bad News on Kyle Dugger Injury
The New England Patriots have been waiting on news about the injury suffered by safety Kyle Dugger. Now, we finally have an update about the situation.
According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Dugger is still gathering information about his injured ankle. However, the belief is that he has avoided a major injury. Unfortunately, he could miss some time due to the ankle.
Dugger avoiding a major injury is great news for the Patriots. Him missing time due to the injury will be a major blow for the team's defense if that does end up being the case.
So far this season in four games, Dugger has been a massive piece for the New England defense. He has totaled 20 tackles to go along with a sack, a forced fumble, and a defended pass.
Not only has the 28-year-old safety been great on the field individually, he has also become a key leader for the team.
Heading towards Week 5 NFL action, the Patriots are just 1-3. In their last two games, they have been blown out by final scores of 24-3 and 30-13.
Long gone is the huge Week 1 upset win. Now, reality is starting to set in and the team is on a three-game losing streak. Something has to change immediately if they want to be able to bounce back and shock the NFL by competing for a spot in the playoffs.
Hopefully, we'll get another good injury update on Dugger in the near future. If he is forced to miss time, ideally it would only be a week or two.
When more updates become available about his status moving forward, we'll make sure to share them with you. For now, avoiding a major injury is great news and the wait begins to find out how long he will end up missing.
