Patriots Do Good By Injured DT
The New England Patriots suffered a major and scary loss when star defensive tackle Christian Barmore was found to have blood clots. Due to that medical find, Barmore will begin the season on the Non-Football Injury List.
At this point in time, there has been no report about a potential timetable for Barmore's return to the field.
While teams are not required to pay the salary of a player placed on the NFI list, the Patriots are going to do right by Barmore. They will pay his full salary as he works his way back to the field.
That news came from a report by NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
For Barmore, that means that New England will give him his $1.8 million base salary regardless of the rules that would have allowed them to forego that payment.
Back on July 28th, Barmore received the blood clot diagnosis. Clearly, it's a serious issue that he won't be able to play through.
Barmore was able to wach the team's joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles on August 13th, but that was the first time his teammates had seen him since the diagnosis.
During the 2023 season with the Patriots, Barmore put up a career year. He played in 17 games, racking up 64 total tackles to go along with 8.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and six defended passes.
At 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, Barmore is an intimidating presence for New England's defensive front. Losing him will be a huge setback on the defensive side of the football.
All the team can do at this point in time is support Barmore on his road back to the field. No one knows how long he'll be out or if he will even return this season.
Hopefully, he'll progress well back to full health and be able to get back on the field to continue being a key leader for the Patriots' defense.