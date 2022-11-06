Patriots-Colts: Folk FGs Give Pats 6-0 Lead

FOXBORO — TGIF. Thank God It's Folk.

The New England Patriots (4-4) are looking to move above .500 for the first time in 2022 as they play the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

The two long-time rivals are meeting for the second straight season. In 2021, the Pats dropped a 27-17 decision to the Colts in Week 15. Still, the Patriots lead the overall series with a 48-29 record in the regular season and a 4-1 record in the postseason.

Following an anemic start on the offensive side of the ball for both teams, New England opened the second quarter on a mission to find the end zone.

In the closing moments of the first quarter, quarterback Mac Jones made a quick adjustment to evade the pressure which nearly cemented him for the majority of the game. In the process he found tight end Jonnu Smith on a short, right route for a gain of 24 yards.

The Pats followed it up with a solid, end round route to the right by running back Rhamondre Stevenson, which tacked on an additional 11 yards.

Following a 6-yard completion from Jones to receiver Jakobi Meyers, the Pats were knocking on the door of the Colts’ red zone.

However, Jones was unable to connect with Stevenson on a perimeter route from the backfield. Stevenson looked to have a step on his defender. Yet, the 24-year-old opted for the throwaway.

Still, New England did not squander the opportunity entirely. Kicker Nick Folk, fresh off his being names Special Teams Player of the Week for his Week 8 performance, connected on a 49-yard field goal, giving New England a 3-0 lead with just under 14 minutes remaining in the half.

Folk connected from 43 yards on the next Pats' drive to push the lead to 6-0.

