Patriots Get Instant Boost From Returning WR
The New England Patriots are thrilled to have veteran wide receiver Kendrick Bourne back on the practice field.
Bourne, the clear-cut best wide receiver on the roster, is close to returning from injury. He will be a huge help to an offense that has been sputtering over the last two weeks.
Already, the 29-year-old wide receiver has brought a fresh energy to the team. Alex Van Pelt, the Patriots' offensive coordinator, spoke out about Bourne and how he has already made a major impact.
“Man, the energy, the juice—you felt that immediately. Practice was different. He stepped on the field, the way that he carries himself, the energy that he plays with, that’ll be a huge boost for us in the receiving room.”
After coming through with a massive upset win in Week 1, New England has lost three straight. The offense has struggled to move the football consistently, especially through the air.
There will be no one happier to have Bourne back on the field than starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett.
During the 2023 season, Bourne was only able to play in eight games. However, he caught 37 passes for 406 yards and four touchdowns.
Clearly, he's more than capable of making a major impact.
When he's cleared and ready for game action, it seems likely that Bourne will immediately take over the No. 1 wide receiver role. He's close to ready and his return can't come soon enough.
Hopefully, the Patriots will be able to have him this week in their AFC East matchup against the Miami Dolphins. He would give them a huge boost towards breaking their losing streak and getting back in the win column.
At this point in time, there is no telling whether or not he will play. We will make sure to have that update for you when it's made available.
