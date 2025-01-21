Patriots Interview Dolphins Coach for DC Job
The New England Patriots are still searching for a defensive coordinator. Mike Vrabel has been doing his due diligence on both sides of the football when it comes to his coordinators.
It sounds like Vrabel has settled on Josh McDaniels to come back as offensive coordinator. That was reported on Tuesday, although not officially confirmed just yet.
Now, a new report has come out about another potential candidate for the defensive coordinator position.
According to a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Patriots have interviewed Miami Dolphins OLB coach Ryan Crow for the position.
Pelissero also noted that Crow was a coach with Vrabel for six years during his time with the Tennessee Titans. Crow is also a popular name around the NFL.
Vrabel and company know that they have to get it right this time around. After a brutal 2024 season with Jerod Mayo leading the way and getting fired immediately after the year concluded, New England has no more time to waste.
Robert Kraft hates losing. He's willing to do whatever it takes to get back to winning.
Hiring the right coordinators is going to be a major step in the direction of getting back to the playoffs. McDaniels would be an excellent hire for the offensive coordinator role if that ends up happening and Crow is a very intriguing candidate for the defensive coordinator vacancy.
That being said, there is no true way to know what Vrabel is leaning towards on the defensive side of the football.
Expect to continue hearing news, rumors, and speculation about who Vrabel will end up choosing. For now, Crow is a name to add to the watch list.
A decision could come in the near future. Vrabel won't want to spend too much more time on this search, but the fact that he has taken his time shows just how serious he is about getting the right guys to round out his staff.
