Patriots Interview Vikings Coach for OC Job
The New England Patriots have brought in another name for their offensive coordinator position.
According to SI insider Albert Breer, the Patriots have interviewed Minnesota Vikings assistant offensive coordinator/assistant QBs coach Grant Udinski for their offensive coordinator role.
Udinski won't have any shortage of interest around the league either. Per Breer, the Seattle Seahawks are also in the race to get him in their building for the same role.
Udinski has been with the Vikings for the past three seasons, and as mentioned, he sticks out as one of the "rising stars" in the coaching ranks. Before his time with Minnesota, he was with the Carolina Panthers in 2020-21 as a coaching assistant.
The 28-year-old now joins a group of two other candidates who have been interviewed by the Patriots for their offensive coordinator role-- those being Thomas Brown and Marcus Brady. While New England hasn't officially cut ties with the current holder of the title, Alex Van Pelt, the expectation is that newly-added head coach Mike Vrabel will be building a fresh staff with his appointed personnel.
Expect the Patriots to stay hunting the market over the coming weeks for their next lead offensive coach.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!