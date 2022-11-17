Justin Jefferson vs. OBJ? Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Declares Better Catch

FOXBORO — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson's greatness in just his third year has taken yet another step forward.

And this is coming off last season's 108 catches for 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns.

So what happened?

Jefferson made a spectacular one-hand, 32-yard grab with the Vikings facing a fourth-and-18 late in last Sunday’s game at Highmark Stadium. He was already among the elite receivers in the NFL, but that catch put him in an unprecedented superstar stratosphere.

Additionally, the Vikings' star receiver left New England Patriots wideout Jakobi Meyers in awe.

With the Patriots relishing a bye week, Meyers had the opportunity to watch Jefferson’s catch in real time. He was asked about the play after Monday’s practice in Foxboro.

“That was crazy,” New England’s top receiver said. “I can’t even put it together how he caught it, but that was a crazy catch. That was tough.”

Jefferson’s grab immediately drew comparisons to Odell Beckham Jr.’s famous catch against the Dallas Cowboys in 2014.

It’s hard comparing the two amazing grabs but Meyers ultimately sided with Jefferson’s catch.

“In my opinion, I would say that’s a tough question right there,” Meyers said when asked if Jefferson’s play was better than Beckham’s. “That might be. For me, it might be. I mean, the Odell one was definitely monumental, just for young receivers. But (the Jefferson play), that was something serious. That was a good catch.”

Meyers and the Patriots will host the New York Jets this weekend in a significant AFC East rematch with playoff implications. New England then will have four days to prepare for a Thanksgiving night showdown on the road against the Vikings.

Of course, New England’s secondary will have its hands full trying to slow down Jefferson and that Vikings' potent offense.

