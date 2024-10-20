Patriots WR Ja’Lynn Polk Post Cryptic Message After Loss
The New England Patriots were unable to come through with a win this morning in London. Facing off against the Jacksonville Jaguars, many thought that the Patriots had a prime opportunity to get a win against a team that has struggled badly to start the season.
Unfortunately, the Jaguars ended up dominating New England by a final score of 32-16.
Drake Maye was one of the lone bright spots for the Patriots today. Outside of his performance, there were a ton of dud performances from New England.
One of those dud performances came from rookie wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk, who has been a massive disappointment since being the team's second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Following his poor performance, Polk took to social media to post a very cryptic message.
What does that message mean? No one knows.
There was some drama with Polk throughout the week leading up to the Jacksonville game. Head coach Jerod Mayo had said that Polk needed to clean up some of his mental errors. Polk fired back that he isn't dealing with any issues on the mental side of the game.
So far this season in Polk has caught just 10 passes for 78 yards and a touchdown. He ended up with zero catches on three targets today.
For a player who the franchise hoped could develop into a high impact wide receiver, he has been anything but that. Polk looks more like a total bust than an impact player at this point in time.
Hopefully, he will be able to turn things around moving forward. There is no denying the talent and athleticism that he possesses.
Maye needs his young wide receiver to get his head on straight and start making catches. He has been open quite a bit, but hasn't made the plays. If he can turn that around, he has a very bright future ahead of him.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!