Patriots Rookie WR Receives All-Time Brutal Take from Analyst
When the New England Patriots selected wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, they thought they were getting a big-time playmaker.
During his college career, Polk showed huge playmaking potential for the next level. Unfortunately, things have not ended up going as expected.
Entering Week 16, the Patriots still have not received any kind of an impact from the rookie wideout. He has been a complete non-factor and has shown no signs of turning things around.
On the season, Polk has caught just 12 passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns. Clearly, those are not the numbers expected from a second-round pick who was given an opportunity to play right off the bat.
Due to his poor production, Scott Zolak, the New England color analyst, revealed an all-time brutal take about the young wideout.
"I'm to the point right now, and I can't believe I'm going to say this — it feels to me that N'Keal Harry had a bigger impact here than what Ja'Lynn Polk's gonna have," Zolak said.
Zolak continued on, explaining his reasoning for making that major of a statement.
"N'Keal Harry in his early days has done more than Ja'Lynn Polk, and that shocks the hell out of me because I was a huge Polk guy coming out of Washington. Massive production. Great route runner. We're down here doing our show every summer, you see him make plays in practice. I came away from camp thinking, 'This guy's gonna be your number one,' because he would catch everything. He wasn't blowing by anybody, but you can at least see he belonged."
Speaking of N'Keal Harry, he ended his rookie season with the Patriots catching 12 passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns.
Obviously, this is a huge take that has come way too early. Polk deserves at least one more year before something like this is said. It has been clear that he has struggled to adapt to the NFL.
No one can take away the talent that Polk put on film during college. New England still has high hope that he can turn things around in the future.
All of that being said, the frustration is understandable. Polk has looked horrible and there have been no signs of that changing. However, fans should be patient with him and see what he can provide in year two before making any kind of call about his career.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!