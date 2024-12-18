Patriots Rookie WR Was Involved in 'Bad' Car Accident
The New England Patriots selected wide receiver Javon Baker in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the No. 110 overall pick out of UCF. He was expected to see some action in his first year.
Unfortunately, the season has not gone well for the Patriots' rookie wide receivers. Baker has been unable to make any impact and Ja'Lynn Polk has been a major disappointment.
Baker still projects to have major playmaking skills for the future. He just hasn't been ready to play in year one.
That being said, Baker was recently involved in a bad car accident. He was ruled out for Week 15 and no one knew exactly what had happened. Now, the rookie wide receiver has unveiled the situation.
As shared by Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald, Baker suffered his concussion in a "bad" car accident and feels "blessed" to have only suffered a concussion.
It sounds like he's back to full health now.
During his last season at UCF, Baker played at a star level. He racked up 52 receptions for 1,139 yards and seven touchowns. Those numbers average out to an impressive 21.9 yards per reception.
Looking ahead to his future, New England still hopes that he can end up being a key impact player. He has the ability to make plays with the football in his hands.
So far this season, the Patriots have given him a small opportunity as a return man. He has returned three kickoffs for 79 yards and has a 49-yard return on his resume.
At just 22 years old, the future is still bright future Baker. He has a lot of developing to do, but the talent is there for him to work his way onto the field.
Hopefully, the New England rookie can get on the field a bit in the final three games of the season and show some flashes of his potential. Thankfully, he was not injured more seriously in the car accident and it sounds like he should be available to play again this week.
