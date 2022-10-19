Were Patriots Right About Former Star CB J.C. Jackson?

FOXBORO — By his own admission, J.C. Jackson has not played up to his lofty standards this season. Perhaps the New England Patriots saw this coming?

After playing at Riverside Community College in 2015 before transferring to Maryland, Jackson signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent. He was an outstanding No. 2 cornerback behind Stephon Gilmore, then became a Pro Bowler after replacing Gilmore atop the depth chart last season. Jackson led the NFL with 25 interceptions from 2018-21.

Jackson inked a five-year, $82.5 million free-agent contract with the Los Angeles Chargers last March. The Patriots raised eyebrows when they didn't do much to retain Jackson's services.

Early on, Jackson is not living up to the hype in L.A.

After finishing last season with eight interceptions, three shy from Trevon Diggs' league-leading 11, he has zero picks and just one pass breakup. Jackson’s ball skills have simply been non-existent and unlike during his tenure with the Patriots, quarterbacks are targeting him.

Six weeks in, he’s Pro Football Focus’ second-lowest-graded NFL cornerback, ranking 107th out of 108 qualifiers. He’s allowed 17 catches on 23 targets for 331 yards and three touchdowns, with quarterbacks posting a near-perfect 155.3 passer rating against him that’s second-worst among corners who have played at least 35 coverage snaps.

He was benched at halftime of the Chargers’ 19-16 overtime win over the Denver Broncos after allowing a 39-yard touchdown, a 47-yard gain, and committing pass interference on another deep ball.

“It just wasn’t good enough in the first half, and we felt like we needed to make a change,” head coach Brandon Staley told reporters postgame. Staley also confirmed Jackson was the defender at fault on both of Denver’s big plays, which represented nearly half of Russell Wilson’s 188 passing yards.

Jackson looks like a shell of the formerly dominant cornerback that excelled in both man and zone coverage in New England. Jackson was signed by the Chargers to take away opposing teams’ No. 1 receivers, particularly the high-flying, pass-happy Kansas City Chiefs, or AFC West star wideouts like Devante Adams and Jerry Jeudy.

The Patriots’ decision to move on from Jackson looks much better now than it did six months ago.

So what happened? Why did New England let its homegrown talent walk?

The Pats reportedly offered Jackson a multi-year deal, worth approximately $17 million per year. However, the Chargers' willingness to guarantee the first two years allowed Jackson to collect $54 million in his first three seasons. Ultimately, Jackson chased the dollar signs.

Head coach Bill Belichick opted to stick with the likes of Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, and Jack Jones, who are clearly the three best cornerbacks on the roster.

Mills, although often injured, has a pair of interceptions on the season.

Last month Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was very complimentary of [Jonathan] Jones, suggesting he's the latest Patriots' lockdown corner. The slot cornerback is tied for fourth in the NFL with two forced fumbles.

Rookie [Jack] Jones looks like a potential future Pro Bowler, flashing Jackson-esque traits with his takeaway abilities and gutsy on-field demeanor. In fact, Jones enters Week 7 as PFF’s top-graded corner, both overall and in coverage. [Jonathan] Jones, who missed the Browns game with an ankle injury, has the eighth-highest grade and third-highest coverage grade.

Time will tell whether or not Jackson will be able to get past his Week 6 dismal performance and get back to his elite ways. In the meantime, New England's secondary appears to be set up for success for years to come.

