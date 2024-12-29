Patriots' Jerod Mayo Responds to Brutal Fan Backlash
Just when it looked like Jerod Mayo had cemented his status as New England Patriots head coach for the 2025 NFL campaign, concerns about his job status have once again surfaced.
The Patriots were routed by the Los Angeles Chargers, 40-7, on Saturday afternoon, sending them to a horrific 3-13 on the season.
During the game, fans at Gillette Stadium showered Mayo with "fire Mayo" chants, as the Foxborough faithful are obviously getting fed up with the team's subpar performance.
Afterward, Mayo was asked about the fans' frustration, and he actually offered a rather respectable response to the query.
“Look, you hear those things, but at the same time they paid to sit in the seats, and we've got to play better, and if we play better, we don’t have to hear that stuff,” Mayo told reporters.
Considering Mayo has stuck his foot in his mouth seemingly countless times throughout 2024, the fact that he was able to deliver such a non-controversial reply is refreshing.
That being said, the whole "we've got to play better" remark could be taken at yet another shot at his players rather than accepting accountability, but we'll give him the benefit of the doubt here.
Mayo is in his debut campaign as New England's head coach, and needless to say, things have not gone very well.
To be fair, the Pats were not expected by anyone to be playoff contenders heading into the season, and they have one of the worst rosters in football.
The Patriots are slated to have tremendous cap room going into free agency, so they should absolutely be able to add some pieces during the offseason.
If New England doesn't show any improvement in 2025, then Robert Kraft will probably hand Mayo his walking papers.
