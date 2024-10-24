Patriots HC Under Fire From NFL Insider
The New England Patriots have lost six games in a row to fall to 1-6 on the season, which has some wondering if first-year head coach Jerod Mayo is out over his skis.
Take Patriots insider Tom Curran, for example.
During a recent episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast, Curran revealed some pretty pointed thoughts on Mayo's head-coaching chops thus far.
"He wasn't ready for it," Curran said.
Curran is echoing the thoughts of many.
Mayo was never even a coordinator before being hired as New England's head coach. He had served as the linebackers coach, but that was his most significant responsibility.
Now, Mayo is tasked with the role of having to manage a locker room of 53 men, and it doesn't seem to be going particularly well.
There were rumors of a "mutiny" earlier in the season, and players have made it pretty clear that they aren't happy with the way things are headed.
To make matters worse, there has even been chatter that Mayo could be coaching for his job.
While no one expected the Pats to be all that good this season, some level of progression was expected, but that has not occurred.
The Patriots did provide some hope when they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in their season opener, but that moment was obviously fleeting.
New England installed Mayo following Bill Belichick's 24-year run at the helm, so this is certainly a tough act to follow for the former Pro Bowl linebacker.
But at the very least, you would hope that the players like Mayo and at least respond to him, and right now, it doesn't even look like Mayo is getting that from his group.
The Pats will face the New York Jets this Sunday. The Jets hammered the Patriots back in Week 3.
