Patriots Veteran Could Return Because of Mike Vrabel
The New England Patriots are heading into the NFL offseason with big goals in mind. After a brutal 2024 season, the team already has made one major upgrade.
Jerod Mayo was fired from his position as head coach and Mike Vrabel was brought in to replace him.
With the offseason about to heat up, the Patriots will have some decisions to make. One of those decisions will be about the future of veteran cornerback Jonathan Jones.
Jones is a free agent and is also 31 years old. There are many who don't think that he's a fit for the team long-term. However, he could be a nice veteran piece in the secondary on a short-term contract and team-friendly money.
Ahead of free agency, Jones spoke out about his situation and made it clear how much he loves Vrabel.
"One goal of mine is to be in one place for my entire career, but more importantly just get back to winning football," Jones said. "And I think Vrabes can being that culture back to New England."
During the 2024 NFL season, Jones ended up playing in 17 games. He racked up 58 total tackles to go along with two forced fumbles and six defended passes.
Those numbers aren't amazing, but they're solid. He can still be a solid piece.
It will be interesting to see what the Patriots end up doing this offseason. Jones will be a tough decision to make one way or another. They could easily re-sign him if they choose to do so.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors and news about New England as the offseason heats up. Jones will need to be an early decision for the Patriots, but it sure sounds like he's into the idea of a return to the team.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!