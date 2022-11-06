Unsung Hero: Patriots CB Jonathan Jones Sets Tone in Win Over Colts

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots beat the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday 26-3, bringing their record to 5-4 before heading into their bye week.

It was New England’s fourth victory in its last five games putting them over .500 for the first time this season.

The defense was once again solid, led by another monster game from Matthew Judon. The offense, although stagnant at times, did manage to put a touchdown on the board– but it was special teams that won the game for them.

With both teams struggling on offense after a scoreless first quarter, momentum really swung in favor of New England courtesy of Jonathan Jones.

After the Patriots' defense forced the Colts to punt, the Colts didn’t pick up Jones off the edge, and Jones dove in to block the punt. Brendan Schooler nearly scored the touchdown right then and there, but he downed it at the two-yard line.

Jones was asked if his blocked punt was revenge from last season after the Colts blocked a Patriots punt for a touchdown.

“I don’t know if it’s revenge from last year but it was kind of on our radar to go after them on special teams,” Jones said.

Jones capped off a big day with a pick-six on a Sam Ehlinger pass that bounced off his receiver's hands.

That play led to a Rhamondre Stevenson slick one-handed grab away from his body on a pass from Mac Jones giving the Patriots the 13-0 lead.

Nick Folk carried a bulk of the Patriots' offense going a perfect 4-for-4 on field goals of 49, 43, 43, and 28 yards.

Defensively, New England was dominant, holding the Colts to 0-14 on third down, including six 3-and-outs, and 0-2 on fourth down. They also tallied nine sacks, tying a franchise record.

Jahlani Tavai and Deatrich Wise Jr picked up half a sack each, and Raekwon McMillan picked up the Patriots' ninth sack.

However, it was Judon and Josh Uche stealing the show, recording three sacks each. The duo became the first set of Patriots teammates to each register three sacks in the same game since Andre Tippett and Don Blackmon in the 1985 season opener.

Even after a stellar performance, Uche took to the podium postgame and was very complimentary of Judon.

“He’s one of the greatest pass rushers I’ve ever seen in my life,” Uche said.

The Patriots will enjoy some time off for their bye week before getting prepared to host the rival New York Jets on Sunday, November 20.

