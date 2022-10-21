Patriots Legend Julian Edelman: 'Zappe Has To Be Starter'

FOXBORO — You know the New England Patriots have themselves a quarterback controversy - or at least a quarterback conundrum - when all-time greats are lining up on both sides of the choice.

Bailey Zappe is hot. Mac Jones is available.

"Dance with the one you drafted" vs. "If it ain't broke don't fix it."

The debate about Zappe potentially superseding Jones as the permanent starter is heating up on radio talk shows and barstools throughout New England, and even into star players of yesteryear.

Hall-of-Fame quarterback Kurt Warner says New England should go back to Mac. But Patriots' three-time Super Bowl champ Julian Edelman sees it differently.

"If Zappe continues to play the way he's playing right now, he has to be the starter,” Edelman said on this week's episode of Inside The NFL. “Jones will be coming off a high-ankle sprain. Zappe matched Mac's best game last year on the road."

Unlike in Dallas, where Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gushed over his backup quarterback Cooper Rush while starter Dak Prescott recovered from a hand injury, Patriots coach Bill Belichick continues to leave his team's quarterback situation a mystery. In fact, as the Patriots prepare for their first prime-time matchup at home against the Chicago Bears on Monday night, it’s anyone’s guess who’s getting the starting nod.

When the Patriots took the practice field Thursday afternoon, quarterback Jones was a limited participant, though he showed significantly improved mobility during the media portion of practice. Jones was even sprinting with the offensive line.

Jones took snaps with the first-team offensive line on Thursday but has yet to be cleared by the team.

That of course is all a step in the right direction after landing on the injury report as limited last week due to his high-ankle sprain. Granted, Jones made the trip to Cleveland but was inactive for the third-straight game. Although there are rumblings that Jones is close to returning, Zappe has also improved each week and was outstanding in a 38-15 win over the Browns in Week 6.

Whether or not Jones gets the start remains to be seen, but reports indicate the sophomore quarterback expects to be ready to start with a final decision pending practice this week.

So with Jones itching to get back, does any of this effect Zappe’s routine?

"As far as preparation, nothing is going to change. I'm going to keep doing the same thing I've been doing over the last seven weeks now," Zappe said on Wednesday. "We get an extra day to get onto the Bears, just this week working on some things we saw on the film fundamentals-wise at practice, but other than that, nothing is going to change at all."

The Patriots' first-year quarterback is focused on taking advantage of an opportunity to showcase his talents to the team and the NFL.

"That's 100 percent my goal, and that's very important because you don't know when that next opportunity is going to come. Once you get that opportunity, you have to take advantage of it and hope to get another one," Zappe said.

Zappe has led New England to a 2-0 record in his two starts, but the humble quarterback still took a minute to show some appreciation for Jones as a mentor, suggesting that regardless of any quarterback controversy talk, the two of them have a good working relationship.

"Oh, he's helped a lot. Of course, he's been in the league for a whole other year above me, Zappe said. “I've been able to pick his brain. I've been able to ask him questions, and he's been giving me great feedback answering them. He's a lot of help."

Although his opportunity could end with Jones nearing a return, Zappe is certainly making the most of his time as the Patriots starting quarterback, perhaps even passing Brian Hoyer on the quarterback depth chart.

You can follow Kevin Tame Jr. on Twitter @Kevin_Tame

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here