Patriots Veteran Drops Strong Support of Jerod Mayo
The New England Patriots are about to put this season out of its misery, as they are preparing to face the Buffalo Bills in the finale this Sunday.
The Patriots will have many questions to answer heading into the offseason, including the status of head coach Jerod Mayo.
While it appears that Mayo will be back for 2025, many feel that the first-year coach should lose his job after an awful showing during his debut campaign.
However, it seems like New England's players have Mayo's back, and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne made that clear going into Week 18.
"He knows how we feel as players, he knows how we think, how we operate," Bourne told Phil Perry of NBC Sports. "I think it goes a long way. ... He's a hard-working coach. Eventually it's going to show."
The Pats are just 3-13 in Mayo's first season at the helm, and while it's understandable given the lack of overall talent on the roster, Mayo still faces many questions.
For example, many have expressed concerns over his handling of postgame press conferences, as the former linebackers has dropped a plethora of prickly quotes throughout the year.
On top of that, Mayo has been largely criticized for his strange in-game decisions.
Nevertheless, it does seem hard to imagine that Robert Kraft would part ways with Mayo after just one season, especially with the Patriots having ample cap room heading into free agency.
New England will likely give Mayo another chance next season, hopefully with a better cast of characters at his disposal.
Now, if Mayo fails to elevate the Pats in 2025 as well, then you may see the organization decide to move in a different direction.
We'll see how things unfold in the coming months.
