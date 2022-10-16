Patriots Focus: Contain Browns TE David Njoku in Red Zone

FOXBORO — Six days removed from the New England Patriots' blowout victory over the Detroit Lions, Bill Belichick's squad will retake the field on Sunday with hopes of securing another victory to get back to .500 on the season.

Instinctively, when the Patriots take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, there will be a major emphasis on stopping the run game.

After all, Cleveland does have a two-headed monster in Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. The running back duo has a combined 840 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns. Hunt also has one receiving touchdown, making it 10 total touchdowns.

However, there is another player on the Browns' offense that is capable of giving the Patriots fits, especially in the red zone.

David Njoku.

As a former first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Browns tight end hasn't exactly lived up to expectations in his first four seasons. Even so, the 26-year-old is starting to peak and will have the opportunity to build on a solid three-week stretch of football.

After a quiet first two games of the season, where Njoku had just six combined targets, Cleveland started to feature him more. In fact, in the last three weeks alone, he has had 20 receptions for 250 yards. He was targeted a season-high 10 times in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers caught a career-best nine passes, and his 89 yards were the second most he’s had in his career, behind the 149 he had against the Chargers in 2021. He also scored his first touchdown of the year.

Njoku appears to have a fan in Belichick.

During the New England head coach’s media availability ahead of Wednesday’s practice, Belichick said the Browns are a team that’s “good in all areas,” but when it comes to Njoku, he knows Cleveland has something special in him.

“After Ozzie (Newsome), probably the best tight end the Browns have ever had,” Belichick said.

In New England’s first five games, the Patriots' defense ranks in the top 10 only giving up 1,055 receiving yards total. The good news is out of those yards, only 170 yards have gone to tight ends. The bad news is in the Patriots have given up five touchdowns to tight ends, ranking them second to last in the NFL. Only the Las Vegas Raiders have surrendered more touchdowns to tight ends with six.

Admittedly, tight ends have had success against the Patriots' secondary. Although Kyle Dugger did miss that Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens when Mark Andrews lit New England up catching two touchdowns. Dugger was, however, on the field when Pittsburgh's Pat Freiermuth and Green Bay's Robert Tonyan caught touchdown passes.

Dugger and Adrian Phillips are expected to play a big role in containing Njoku, ideally like they did last week holding T.J. Hockenson to just one catch.

Njoku and the Browns host the Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m. ET.

