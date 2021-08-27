Kyle Van Noy: We Are Talented But We Have a Lot Of Work To Do

Van Noy played on a 2019 Patriots defense that was one of the league's best

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy is now on his second stint with the Patriots after signing a two-year, $13.2 million contract back in March.

The veteran linebacker is one of the more outspoken players in the league. He isn't afraid to express his opinion, whether it be to teammates, coaches, the media, or everyone on social media.

Following the last joint practice with the New York Giants on Thursday, Van Noy took to the podium to answer some questions. He was asked how impressed he has been with the group he has been playing with.

Van Noy said, " We are talented, but we have a lot of work to do, and we all know that. I think that's what makes this group so talented and special just because we push each other with a lot of competition."

Between recent drafts and offseason acquisitions, New England has revamped the defense. In terms of free-agent spending, Bill Belichick broke open that checkbook ahead of the 2021 season. He signed a handful of defensive players such as Henry Anderson, Davon Godchaux, Montravius Adams, and Jalen Mills.

The prize free-agent signing on defense was Matt Judon, who signed a four-year deal worth $56 million with $32 million guaranteed.

In 14 games with the Baltimore Ravens in 2020, Judon had 50 tackles. He also had six sacks and was named to his second straight Pro Bowl.

So far throughout training camp and preseason, Judon has been as good as advertised. In his first two preseason games, it was nearly impossible to not notice No. 9 on defense. Whether he was flying into the backfield for a run stuff on third and short or dropping into coverage to force an incompletion, Judon has been a difference-maker.

New England has done some retooling on defense through the draft. In fact, since 2017, the Patriots have drafted 18 players on defense, 12 of which still remain on the team. Chase Winovich, Josh Uche, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Kyle Dugger, and Christian Barmore are some of the young promising players Belichick drafted.

Van Noy offered up some high praise when asked about one of his young teammates, Josh Uche, on defense.

"Really talented. Loves football,” Van Noy said of Uche. “Plays with a lot of passion and as he keeps putting himself one step further each and every day the better off he'll be.”

Uche has looked impressive in camp. As a matter of fact, yesterday he had three sacks and a drawn hold in the scrimmage against the Giants. He also showed speed in coverage as he ran stride for stride with Saquon Barkley on a route down the sideline.

As for Van Noy, he was a major piece of that 2019 Patriots defense that was one of the league's best during the regular season. He was so good that year, that he was the Patriots’ highest-graded defender. That defense was ranked No. 1 in many categories, including points allowed, yards per play, total yards allowed per game, and third-down percentage.

So as Van Noy said, this year's defense has a lot of work to do, especially if that unit wants to get back to being one of the premier defenses in the league.