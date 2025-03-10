Patriots Land Massive Deal with Top Free Agent Cornerback
The New England Patriots entered the NFL free agency period with the most cap space among all 32 teams, and they have begun spending it. The Patriots have agreed to terms with cornerback Carlton Davis on a three-year, $60 million contract with $34.5 million fully guaranteed.
Davis is coming off a tremendous season with the Detroit Lions, picking off two passes and helping the Lions lock down the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs despite several injuries all over their defense. Now, as he joins New England, he creates a extremely talented tandem with young rising star Christian Gonzales on the opposite boundary.
Davis has 11 career interceptions dating back to his years in Tampa Bay. He was drafted in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Buccaneers, and has long been one of the most dependable cornerbacks in the league.
