Patriots Land Massive Deal with Top Free Agent Cornerback

The New England Patriots make a massive splash on the defensive side of the ball, adding one of the game's top cornerbacks.

Jarrett Bailey

Dec 5, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions cornerback Carlton Davis III (23) and Green Bay Packers tight end John FitzPatrick (86) exchange words in the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
The New England Patriots entered the NFL free agency period with the most cap space among all 32 teams, and they have begun spending it. The Patriots have agreed to terms with cornerback Carlton Davis on a three-year, $60 million contract with $34.5 million fully guaranteed.

Davis is coming off a tremendous season with the Detroit Lions, picking off two passes and helping the Lions lock down the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs despite several injuries all over their defense. Now, as he joins New England, he creates a extremely talented tandem with young rising star Christian Gonzales on the opposite boundary.

Davis has 11 career interceptions dating back to his years in Tampa Bay. He was drafted in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Buccaneers, and has long been one of the most dependable cornerbacks in the league.

JARRETT BAILEY

Jarrett Bailey has covered the NFL since 2020 for various outlets, including The Sporting News and USA Today. He is the host of The Pump Fake Podcast and a lover of Batman lure and Professional Wrestling

