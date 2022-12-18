Patriots Kyle Dugger INT TD Cuts Raiders Lead, 17-10: WATCH

The Patriots are locked in a close, crucial contest with the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

The New England Patriots once again turned to their defense to kick-start their dismal offense in Week 15.

With the chance to advance their place in the 2022 postseason push in the AFC, the Pats are hoping to complete their west coast road trip with a victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, with whom they are locked in a Sunday afternoon matchup at Allegiant Stadium.

Following a pedestrian performance in the first half, the Patriots offense once again sputtered to begin the third quarter, traveling only 26 yards on six plays and resulting in a Michael Palardy punt.

On the Raiders first offensive series of the second half, the Pats returned to a familiar formula. Having entered Week 15 leading the NFL in scoring 85 points off turnovers, saftey Kyle Dugger stepped in front Las Vegas’ quarterback Derek Carr’s short pass to the left intended for wideout Davante Adams. Dugger read Carr’s motion and returned the pick for 16 yards and the score.

New England was in desperate need of points, having mustered only three first half points on a 24-year field goal from kicker Nick Folk early in the second quarter.

The Patriots are hoping to move to 8-6 on the season with a victory on Sunday. Yet they still trail the Raiders 17-10 with just over 12 minutes remaining in the second half.

