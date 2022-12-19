Patriots Offense Stumbles (Again) in Gut-Wrenching Loss to Raiders

The New England Patriots offense put together another lackluster performance against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Prior to the season, this matchup between the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders appeared destined to be a potential late-season matchup with playoff implications.

However, this game ended up being a tale of two teams not living up to expectations.

The Patriots' disappointing season continues after Chandler Jones returned a misguided desperation lateral by Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers 48 yards for a walk-off game-winning touchdown as Josh McDaniels’ Raiders survived 30-24.

If not for a solid performance from the defensive side of the ball, this would have been a blowout loss for the Pats.

“Not the way we wanted to finish it," said center David Andrews.

With New England down 17-3 in the third quarter, the Pats' defense provided the team's first touchdown thanks to safety Kyle Dugger. He made a perfect read on a screen and showed off his great ball skills to jump it and pick off Derek Carr's pass for a score.

That was Dugger's second touchdown of the season. As impressive as that pick-six was, it's certainly concerning that only three Patriots skill-position players have more touchdowns.

Dugger, the former division II standout out of Lenoir-Rhyne University, is the only player in the NFL with a pick-six and a fumble return touchdown this season.

The Patriots have a league-leading six non-offensive touchdowns which of course makes up for the offensive struggles.

Offensively, Rhamondre Stevenson led the way with 17 carries for 137 yards and one touchdown. He took a carry 34-yard carry to the house to give New England its first lead of the game.

Mac Jones completed just 13-of-31 passes for 112 yards and he misfired on several throws.

The rest of the Patriots' offense came from kicker Nick Folk. He connected on all three of his field goal attempts including nailing a 54-yarder to get New England within one point.

With the Patriots sitting at 7-7 and having three very tough games against the Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, and Buffalo Bills to end the season, New England has to forget about this loss and come together as a group.

While their playoff chances are slim, they are not mathematically eliminated yet. New England's next game is at home on Christmas Eve for a 1:00 pm kickoff.

