Patriots OL Exits Jaguars Game with Injury
The New England Patriots cannot catch a break at the offensive line position. Coming into today's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Patriots were starting their seventh different combination on the offensive line.
Early on against the Jaguars, the Patriots suffered another injury to their offensive line.
Layden Robinson, one of the team's guards, left the game due to an ankle injury. The team has announced that he is questionable to return to the game due to the injury.
Standing in at 6-foot-3 and 311 pounds, Robinson has been a key part of the team's offensive line. With the unit struggling to find bodies and to play at a quality level, this loss would be tough for New England.
All season long so far, the Patriots have struggled to protect the quarterback. Between injuries and players simply not playing well, it has been a huge concern.
With rookie quarterback Drake Maye now under center, New England has to figure out a way to improve on the offensive line. Losing Robinson would make that task even more difficult.
Only time will tell how serious the injury is and whether he will miss time. Hopefully, he's able to get back on the field during today's game and get back to helping keep Maye upright.
So far in today's game against Jacksonville, the Patriots have looked good. On the first drive of the game, Maye took the offense right down the field and threw a 16-yard touchdown to JaMycal Hasty. They also tacked on a field goal to go up 10-0.
Since that field goal, the Jaguars have scored a touchdown in the second quarter to cut the New England lead to 10-7.
It will be interesting to see how the rest of the game turns out. The Patriots badly need a win after starting off the season 1-5.
