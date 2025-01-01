Patriots Legend Reveals Team's Biggest Need
The New England Patriots have suffered through a brutal 2024 NFL season. Entering the season finale against the Buffalo Bills in Week 18, the Patriots hold a 3-13 record.
If they were to lose this coming weekend, New England would hold the coveted No. 1 overall pick. That would be a huge win when it comes to building for the future and turning the franchise around.
At this point in time, the Patriots have quite a few needs that will need to be addressed during the upcoming offseason. However, there is one that sticks out above the rest.
Rob Gronkowski, a New England legend, spoke out and was very clear about what the Patriots' biggest need is entering the offseason.
“The first thing that comes to my mind is going out and getting a wide receiver, number one, a playmaker out there for Drake Maye,” Gronkowski said.
He is 100 percent right. Maye has already shown superstar potential for the future, but he needs more help.
Getting him a legitimate top target should be the team's top priority.
With that in mind, New England has been linked as a potential free agency suitor for wide receiver Tee Higgins. They have also been connected to Travis Hunter at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Either of those options would be a big step in the right direction for the offense. Adding both of them would take the offense to a potentially elite level.
Maye is a guy that the Patriots should go all-in on. If they truly believe that he's the future under center, they need to do everything in their power to help him reach that point. Gronkowski hit the nail on the head about what should be the team's top priority.
Hopefully, the front office is able to get something done this offseason. Whether it be Higgins, Hunter, or another elite option, they have to invest in Maye's future heavily by bringing in a star wideout.
