Former Patriots LB Willie McGinest Lends Helping Hand to AFC East Rival

FOXBORO — Former New England Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest ranks third in franchise history with 78 sacks. His 16 postseason sacks rank first all-time, two and a half ahead of Hall of Famer Bruce Smith’s 14.5 sacks.

McGinest is an idolized figure in New England. He helped the Patriots win three Super Bowls and since 2015 is a member of the organization’s Hall of Fame.

He was also part of one of the most courageous goal-line stands in Patriots history when he stopped Edgerrin James on fourth and goal with 14 seconds left on the clock to preserve a victory over Peyton Manning’s Colts in 2003.

That still did not stop him from giving some assistance to one of the Patriots’ division rivals this week.

According to a report by ESPN’s Joe Schad, McGinest showed up at Miami Dolphins practice this week to help run drills with the team’s pass rushers.

A first-round draft pick in 1994, McGinest appeared in a combined 189 regular season and 18 playoff games for the Patriots over a 12-year span.

While McGinest, who retired in 2008 after ending his career with three seasons with the Cleveland Browns, has no direct connections to the current Dolphins coaching staff.

Although it's not unusual to see former Patriots players jump into the coaching world. Mike Vrabel played with McGinest and is now the head coach of the Tennessee Titans.

New England's upcoming Week 14 opponent, the Arizona Cardinals, also happens to have Kliff Kingsbury, a former player from the Mcginest and Vrabel era as their head coach.

As for fellow Dolphins coaches from the Patriots organization, assistant coaches Wes Welker (wide receivers), Tyrone McKenzie (linebackers), and Steve Gregory (safeties) all spent time in New England during their active playing days.

McGinest, of course, is not a coach, as he remains an analyst on NFL Network, but at least for one practice, he became the latest ex-Patriot to lend the Dolphins a hand.

You can follow Kevin Tame Jr. on Twitter @Kevin_Tame

