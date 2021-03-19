HomePatriotMaven+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI.com
Two Offensive Linemen and Instagram

New England Patriots center David Andrews and former guard Joe Thuney shared their feelings on social media
Like two ships passing in the night, two stalwarts of the Patriots offensive line took to Instagram on Friday — one to say farewell, one to declare that he’s staying.

Center David Andrews all but confirmed the reports that he’ll be re-signing with New England for four years after testing free agency. Short and to the point, as you’d expect from a workhorse like Andrews, the four-time Pats captain posted a meme from the movie "The Wolf of Wall Street" with the simple comment, "Go Pats."

Thuney, who left for a five-year, $80 million free agent deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, took a little more time to reflect on his five seasons in Foxboro, which included two Super Bowl championships.

“The past few weeks have been a whirlwind and I wanted to take the time to reflect on the past 5 years,” Thuney wrote. “I consider myself extremely fortunate to have been part of such a top class organization like the Patriots.”

He continued: “New England will forever hold a special place in my heart and I will always be a Patriot. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d experience the past 5 years, but I am eternally grateful.”

With Andrews returning and Ted Karras coming back from Miami as a free agent, the Pats still boast a solid, deep offensive line even without Thuney. And we’ll see what he’s saying about always being a Patriot after he’s battled in Chiefs red for a while and the Pats and Kansas City eventually collide with everything on the line.

