Two Offensive Linemen and Instagram

Like two ships passing in the night, two stalwarts of the Patriots offensive line took to Instagram on Friday — one to say farewell, one to declare that he’s staying.

Center David Andrews all but confirmed the reports that he’ll be re-signing with New England for four years after testing free agency. Short and to the point, as you’d expect from a workhorse like Andrews, the four-time Pats captain posted a meme from the movie "The Wolf of Wall Street" with the simple comment, "Go Pats."

Thuney, who left for a five-year, $80 million free agent deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, took a little more time to reflect on his five seasons in Foxboro, which included two Super Bowl championships.

“The past few weeks have been a whirlwind and I wanted to take the time to reflect on the past 5 years,” Thuney wrote. “I consider myself extremely fortunate to have been part of such a top class organization like the Patriots.”

He continued: “New England will forever hold a special place in my heart and I will always be a Patriot. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d experience the past 5 years, but I am eternally grateful.”

With Andrews returning and Ted Karras coming back from Miami as a free agent, the Pats still boast a solid, deep offensive line even without Thuney. And we’ll see what he’s saying about always being a Patriot after he’s battled in Chiefs red for a while and the Pats and Kansas City eventually collide with everything on the line.