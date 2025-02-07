Patriots Linked to Blockbuster Trade Option with Steelers
Heading into the NFL offseason, no one knows what to expect from the New England Patriots. They have a lot of cap space and a lot of good draft capital, which leaves the door open for the ability to get aggressive in free agency or trade discussions.
Many expect the Patriots to pursue a star wide receiver for young franchise quarterback Drake Maye.
During his rookie season, Maye flashed elite arm talent. However, he did not have many consistent wide receivers and he definitely did not have a go-to target. New England will likely look to change that.
So far, the Patriots have been connected to quite a few big names. Among them are DK Metcalf, Cooper Kupp, and Tee Higgins. However, there is another name that has now been linked as a possible target.
Dakota Zientek of ClutchPoints has suggested that New England could be a possible trade suitor for Pittsburgh Steelers star wideout George Pickens if he is made available this offseason.
Pickens is certainly an intriguing thought. There are some concerns about his attitude that have surfaced throughout his tenure with the Steelers, but his talent and potential are off the charts.
During the 2024 NFL season with Pittsburgh, Pickens played in 14 games. He racked up 59 receptions for 900 yards and three touchdowns. Last season, he caught 63 passes for 1,140 yards and five scores in 17 games.
At just 23 years old, Pickens hasn't reached his full potential yet. He has plenty of time to continue improving and growing his game.
Being traded to the Patriots could be a great scenario for Pickens. It would give him a fresh start and would land him with a young up-and-coming team. He would immediately be the go-to target for Maye.
While Pickens may not be "Plan A," there is still a chance that he could be an elite pivot option.
Obviously, the Steelers would actually have to make him available for this to happen. They might view him as a piece of their future as well. But, if they place him on the trade market, New England could consider checking in and seeing what it would take to acquire him.
