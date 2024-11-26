Patriots Linked to Penn State Star RB
The New England Patriots have arguably the worst group of skill position players in the NFL, and while wide receiver is their biggest area of need in that category, they could also stand to add a running back.
Yes, the Patriots signed Rhamondre Stevenson to a four-year contract extension during the offseason, but they could certainly use a nice change-of-pace back alongside of him.
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine has identified an interesting potential NFL Draft target for New England, deeming Penn State Nittany Lions halfback Nicholas Singleton a possible fit.
"The Patriots signed Rhamondre Stevenson to a four-year extension that started this season," Ballentine wrote. "He isn't going anywhere. However, the Antonio Gibson experiment hasn't gone that well for the Patriots. Drafting a receiving back to go along with Stevenson could be a beneficial move."
Singleton has rushed for 646 yards and five touchdowns while averaging a robust six yards per carry through 10 games this season. He has also hauled in 30 receptions for 275 yards and four scores.
Part of the reason why New England signed Gibson in free agency was because of his ability to catch passes out of the backfield, but the veteran has logged just 15 catches in 2024.
Singleton arrived at Penn State in 2022 and had a brilliant freshman campaign, racking up 1,061 yards and 12 scores while posting 6.8 yards per attempt.
He took a major step back as a rusher last season, finishing with 752 yards and eight touchdowns on 4.4 yards per tote, but he demonstrated progression as a receiver, catching 26 passes for 308 yards while reaching the end zone twice.
Singleton would help bring some versatility to a Pats' offense that sorely needs it, which was on full display during the team's blowout loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
